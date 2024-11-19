AIR PASSENGER volume jumped by 21% in the first nine months, as international travelers surged by 40%, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

Data from CAB showed that overall passenger volume grew by 21.2% to 44.09 million for the January-to-September period.

The nine-month tally is on track to surpass the air passenger volume of 53.78 million for the full year of 2023.

International passenger traffic surged by 40.5% to 20.41 million in the nine-month period from 14.53 million a year ago.

Foreign carriers accounted for 52.57% of international passenger traffic with 10.73 million as of end-September, while domestic carriers ferried 9.68 million international passengers.

Among local carriers, Philippine Airlines ferried 4.5 million passengers to international destinations, followed by Cebu Pacific with 4.04 million and Philippines AirAsia with 1.05 million passengers.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger volume rose by 8.4% to 23.68 million as of end-September from 21.85 million during the same period.

Data from CAB showed Cebu Pacific flew 10.73 million passengers to domestic destinations, while its regional brand CebGo flew 1.71 million passengers.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines and its low-cost brand PAL Express accounted for 418,144 and 6.51 million domestic passenger traffic, respectively.

Angelito A. Alvarez, general manager of New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), said they are now preparing for the surge in passengers at the country’s main gateway during the holidays. The company expects around 50 million air passengers to have passed through NAIA by yearend.

San Miguel Corp.-led NNIC is the operator of the NAIA.

SMC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said passengers can expect at least 50% improvement from last year’s situation at the airport.

More than two months since the private operator took over the operations of NAIA on Sept. 14, NNIC has outlined its plans for the airport such as landside improvements including the expansion of roads and curbside enhancements; terminal upgrades and reassignments.

Cebu Air, Inc., the listed operator of Cebu Pacific, has said previously that it is planning to launch new international and local routes.

Philippine Airlines has said that it is expecting passenger volume to rise by 20% in 2024.

AirAsia Philippines is aiming to reach eight million passengers by the end of the year. — AEOJ