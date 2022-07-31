DAMAGE incurred by electric cooperatives from the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Luzon on July 27 is now estimated at P5.18 million, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported to the department that the latest estimates cover four cooperatives as of Saturday.

These include: Abra Electric Cooperative (Abreco) with P4 million; Ilocos Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Iseco), P637,725; Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco), P348,818; and Mt. Province Electric Cooperative (Mopreco), P197,598.

The earthquake with epicenter in Abra, affected 33 electric cooperatives across the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Cordillera Administrative Region, based on NEA’s monitoring.

“Out of the 33 ECs, 11 had power interruptions but managed to restore their power services within 24 hours, while the rest of the ECs are in normal operations,” the DoE said in an update posted on Facebook.

According to the DoE, Abreco had energized 100% of 27 municipalities and 303 barangays under its service area. However, there are still 78 out of the 61,609 household connections that are awaiting restoration.

The DoE said all power generation plants in Luzon are under normal operations while oil supply and downstream oil industry facilities reported no damage.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines also said all transmission facilities affected by the earthquake are now operating normally. — Ashley Erika O. Jose