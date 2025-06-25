PHILIPPINE carriers said they are closely monitoring the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran after Philippine Airlines (PAL) canceled select flights to the Middle East.

Flag carrier PAL announced the cancellation of its Manila flights to Doha, Dubai, and Riyadh scheduled for June 24.

It also canceled its Doha–Manila flight for June 25, the airline said in an advisory on Tuesday.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with international aviation authorities, our network partners, and government agencies to assess any potential impact on our flight operations, particularly those that transit or fly near affected airspace,” PAL said in a statement.

As of writing, all PAL flights bound for the Middle East on June 25 remain on schedule. The airline said it is actively monitoring developments and will issue further updates as needed.

“We advise passengers with upcoming flights to regularly check the PAL website and official social media channels for the latest travel updates and advisories,” PAL said.

Meanwhile, budget carrier Cebu Pacific said all its flights to and from Dubai will continue to operate as scheduled.

“Our route does not fly over conflict-affected areas in the Middle East, allowing us to operate safely. We continue to actively monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific is offering flexible options, including free rebooking and travel fund conversion, for passengers traveling to and from Dubai who wish to reschedule their trips.

On Sunday, several Middle Eastern countries temporarily closed their airspace after Iran attacked a US military base in Doha, Qatar, prompting some airlines to cancel or reroute flights, according to a Reuters report. — Ashley Erika O. Jose