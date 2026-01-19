GLOBE TELECOM, INC. is likely to set a capital expenditure (capex) budget of about $1 billion (around P59.39 billion) this year as it ramps up network expansion, its president said.

“Most of it will really go to data services. More or less the same level at $1 billion in cash capex,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday.

Most of the company’s capex will be allocated to network expansion, including data services and its fiber network, he said, adding that Globe is working to strengthen its fiber infrastructure.

“Fiber network is important. It accounts for the data traffic, especially with artificial intelligence (AI), data traffic will really increase by probably tenfold,” Mr. Cruz said.

For 2025, Globe set a capex guidance of below $1 billion, which was allocated to essential network upgrades. As of September 2025, the company said it had invested about P31.4 billion in capital expenditures.

On Friday, Globe partnered with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring direct-to-cell satellite services to the Philippines, making the country the first in Southeast Asia to offer the technology.

Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology allows mobile devices to connect directly to low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, providing text, voice, and data connectivity, particularly in remote areas with limited coverage.

The initiative forms part of the Ayala-led telecommunications company’s efforts to ramp up investments in technologies aimed at helping bridge the country’s digital and connectivity gap.

Globe targets the commercial rollout of the service by end-March, the company said.

In the third quarter of 2025, Globe’s attributable net income declined by 12.79% to P5.25 billion from P6.02 billion, while revenues fell by 1.68% to P44.36 billion from P45.12 billion.

For the nine months ended September, net income dropped by 14.04% to P17.69 billion from P20.58 billion, while gross revenues slipped to P131.59 billion from P134.74 billion.

Mr. Cruz said the company continues to see growth opportunities in data centers amid rising demand.

Globe remains on the lookout for potential data center expansion, he said, noting that its data center in Fairview is on track for full completion this year.

“Yes, in fact, we already have a tenant. We have not officially opened it but it is already operational,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose