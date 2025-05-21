LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said it sold 43% of its inventory during the launch day of Southmont Central, citing robust investor confidence in Cavite.

Southmont Central, a 36-hectare development within Ayala Land’s 800-hectare Southmont Estate in Cavite, is positioned to become the estate’s civic and commercial hub.

The project was launched in March.

The first phase covers 5.8 hectares and offers 37 commercial lots averaging 925 square meters each. ALI said it expects to deliver the commercial lots by the third quarter of 2028.

Designed with green open spaces, the lots aim to attract local businesses, retail concepts, and services catering to nearby residential communities.

The retail and institutional components are set to complement adjacent residential developments, the company said.

Amenities within the estate include a six-hectare sports club, as well as church and civic spaces intended to enhance community life.

Southmont Central benefits from proximity to key infrastructure such as the Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX), Sta. Rosa–Tagaytay Road, Pook Road, and Carmen Road. Future infrastructure projects, including the Cavite–Tagaytay–Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 Cavite Extension, are expected to further improve connectivity.

Ayala Land said it also saw steady sales in surrounding residential projects.

Hillside Ridge in Silang, Cavite, is 97% sold with 543 lots turned over since early 2023. Landwood Hills by Ayala Land Premier is 90% sold, with turnover starting late last year. Verdea, Alveo Land’s second residential development within Southmont Estate, has sold 52% of its 372 lots, with turnover expected by early 2026.

Southmont is among four major estates developed by Ayala Land in Southern Luzon, alongside Nuvali in Laguna, Broadfield in Biñan, and Aéra in Batangas.

“These masterplanned developments reflect the company’s long-term strategy of integrating residential, commercial, and institutional uses to support the region’s sustained urban growth,” the company said.

