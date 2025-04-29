DMCI GROUP-LED cement producer Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. has completed its rebranding to Concreat Holdings Philippines, Inc. after securing regulatory approval.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the corporate name change on April 25, Concreat Holdings Philippines said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

“This rebranding represents a bold new direction under DMCI management, guided by an all-Filipino team deeply rooted in local insight and long-term stewardship,” Concreat Holdings Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Herbert M. Consunji said.

“While challenges remain, DMCI has a strong track record of navigating industry cycles with discipline and determination. We are especially grateful to the previous management of Cemex Philippines for laying the groundwork we now proudly build upon,” he added.

The new company name combines the Consunji name and the word “create” as part of a renewed focus on integrity, reliability, resilience, and nation-building.

“Concreat symbolizes a blend of concrete strength and shared vision. It brings together Cemex Philippines’ national footprint and DMCI’s broad capabilities across construction, real estate, energy, mining, and water services,” Mr. Consunji said.

“Our integration goes beyond operations — it is built on shared values and a collective commitment to nation-building,” he added.

The cement producer also secured SEC approval to increase the number of directors to nine from the previous eight to boost shareholder representation.

Meanwhile, Concreat said it will continue to operate the Solid Cement Plant in Antipolo City, as well as the Apo Cement Plant in Naga City, Cebu.

It added that brands such as Rizal, Island, and APO will remain under the company’s product portfolio.

Consunji-led companies DMCI Holdings, Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC), and Dacon Corp. finalized the purchase of CASEC, which owned 89.86% of CHP in December last year.

The $272-million deal signaled the Consunji group’s entry into the cement manufacturing business.

On Monday, the cement company’s shares rose by 0.84% or one centavo to P1.20 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave