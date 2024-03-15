LISTED property developer Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. announced on Thursday the dissolution of its subsidiary CSRI Investment Corp.

CSRI Investment, an investment holding business, was dissolved on Jan. 31, Keppel Philippines Properties said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Apart from CSRI Investment, Keppel Philippines Properties maintains another subsidiary, Buena Homes, Inc., which also operates in the investment holding sector.

Keppel Philippines Properties is engaged in property development through its associates and joint venture.

Its completed residential and commercial developments include the Palmdale Heights residential development in Pasig City and the Podium Complex mixed-use development in Ortigas.

In December last year, BDO Unibank, Inc. completed its takeover of the combined 50% stake in SM Keppel Land, Inc. owned by Keppel Philippines Properties and Opon-KE Properties, Inc.

With the completed acquisition, BDO now owns the Podium Complex, which consists of BDO’s Corporate Center Ortigas, West Tower, and Podium Mall.

Keppel Philippines Properties shares were last traded on March 6 at P6.47 apiece.