RADIUS Telecoms, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has launched a specialized facility to strengthen its cybersecurity measures against growing threats in Hong Kong.

In a media release on Thursday, Radius announced the opening of its new distributed denial of service (DDoS) scrubbing center at its international point-of-presence in Hong Kong.

This new initiative is designed to bolster security for its business-to-business (B2B) direct internet access service, ensuring enhanced protection against increasing cyberattacks.

“This new investment enables us to block DDoS attacks in real-time, which also helps optimize latency in our traffic routing. The availability of scrubbing centers within our network guarantees the high reliability of our internet service and protects our low-latency commitment to our enterprise customers,” said Radius Officer-in-Charge and Chief Operating Officer Alfredo B. Solis in a statement.

Radius is a local telecom company and subsidiary of utility giant Meralco. It provides connectivity and security solutions to top corporations in the Philippines, utilizing a full pure fiber network that spans business districts in Metro Manila and economic zones in Central Luzon, Clark, and Cebu.

