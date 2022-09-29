DAMAGE incurred by electric cooperative due to Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) has been valued at P25.30 million so far, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported that as of Thursday, 12 electric cooperatives had notified it of damage to their facilities.

These are: Aurora Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Mountain Province Electric Cooperative; Nueva Ecija 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Neeco I); Neeco II – Area 1; Neeco II – Area 2, Camarines Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Pampanga II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Pelco); Pelco III, Zambales Electric Cooperative (Zameco I); Zameco II; Abra Electric Cooperative Inc.; and Quezon II Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) also reported that as of Thursday, two of its transmission lines remain down.

The grid operator said that it hopes to restore the 230-kilovolt San Rafael-Cabanatuan line by Oct. 1, while the restoration timetable for the Cabanatuan-Bulualto 69kV line has yet to be determined.

The NGCP said that it has energized 15 of the 17 affected transmission lines.

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said in its report to the DoE that as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, it hopes to restore power service to part of San Miguel, Bulacan within two days.

The affected area has around 750 households, according to Meralco’s assessment report.

Tarlac Electric, Inc., said around 13,043 of 89,419 customers in its franchise area are still without power. — Ashley Erika O. Jose