Entertainment News (05/14/24)

17 million Pinoys listen to podcasts

OVER 17 million internet-connected Filipinos, or 19.8% of the internet-connected population aged 16 to 64, listen to podcasts weekly, according to a new study titled “Beyond the Headphones: The Portrait of a Podcast Listener as Filipino.” This marks an increase of 2.6% from 2023. The report, a collaboration among the country’s three largest podcast networks — The Pod Network, Anima Podcast, PumaPodcast — and socio-cultural research firm The Fourth Wall, highlights the growing popularity of podcasts in the country. While the Internet (81.9%) and social media (80.8%) remained the preferred information platforms, in 2023, podcasts (50.5%) surpassed other media platforms such as online video streaming sites (40.4%), online news portals (22.1%), and television (19.9%) as the preferred information source. It also indicates that the majority of the country’s podcast listeners are Millennials or Generation Y, those aged 25 to 34, who live in urban areas such as the Greater Manila area.

SB19 drops new single today

THE LATEST club anthem by P-pop boy group SB19 has arrived, called “Moonlight.” The group got in touch with US-based producer-DJ Ian Asher and Chinese electronic producer Terry Zhong, who helped refine their dance-pop track. Released today under Liquid State and Sony Music Philippines, the new single channels romantic desires. Along with the two aforementioned producers, Lenno Linjama and Serge Courtois were also involved in the mixing. “Moonlight” comes with a minimalist music video conceptualized and directed by SB19’s Justin De Dios, featuring eclectic choreography with the group. The track is out now on all streaming platforms.

Amy Winehouse biopic at Ayala Malls Cinemas

THIS month, Amy Winehouse fans can get a glimpse into the singer’s life and music through the music biopic Back to Black. It celebrates the legacy of the talented Ms. Winehouse, whose untimely passing at the age of 27 broke the hearts of millions of fans around the world. It also attempts to understand her personal demons, with the challenging part played by Marisa Abela. Back to Black is showing at Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Ryan Reynolds brings humor to IF

WITH his signature high-energy comedic humor, Ryan Reynolds is taking on the character of Cal in IF. The animated family-adventure comedy is set in a world where IFs, or imaginary friends, are real. Along with Bea (voied by Cailey Fleming), the only other person who can see these beings, Cal is on a mission to give purpose to forgotten IFs by matching them with a new kid to protect and play with. IF, rated G, is in Philippine cinemas.

Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band at Midas Hotel

TO relive the music of the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, fans can go catch the tribute band Chicago Funk at the Midas Hotel and Casino this May. The band has won awards abroad and is set to transport audiences to September in the middle of summer by performing Earth, Wind & Fire’s greatest hits. Their concert is on May 17 at The Tent of the Midas Hotel and Casino, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Le Ciné Club to show award-winning films

THE LATTER half of May will be filled with acclaimed cinema at Le Ciné Club, the resident film enthusiasts club of Alliance Française de Manille. Every Wednesday, the group hosts screenings of various French films. However, the Finnish embassy is co-hosting for May 22, 6 p.m., bringing an award-winning 2023 romcom from Finland as the film for that day. Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki is set in modern-day Helsinki and it follows two lonely souls who meet in a karaoke bar and try to build a relationship amid obstacles like lost phone numbers, mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog. The following week, on May 29, 7:30 p.m., Le Ciné Club is bringing back a 1967 musical comedy classic, The Young Girls of Rochefort by Jacques Demy. It tells the story of twin sisters seeking out romance in their small seaside town in France, leading them to sing in the carnival. To attend the screenings, register via Alliance Française de Manille’s website.

Thai and Pinoy duos collaborate on song

TWO duos have collaborated on the song “Sunny When I’m With You.” These are Thai duo Purplecat and Filipino siblings Ysanygo. The new R&B track celebrates the magic of being in love, with lighthearted arrangements and lo-fi beats. It serves as Purplecat’s first international collaboration and marks the duo’s plan to expand their reach on a global scale, particularly in Southeast Asia where there’s demand for their music. The R&B duo is composed of Mon Napasin Chaisri on vocals and Palm Pholrutt Sirirutt who raps and plays the synthesizer. Meanwhile, Ysanygo is a genre-fluid alt-pop sibling duo from the Philippines, composed of Ysabel and Yñigo Ferraz. “Sunny When I’m With You” is out now on all digital music platforms.

Chris Pratt lends his voice to Garfield for new movie

ACTOR Chris Pratt is bringing the popular indoor orange cat to life in The Garfield Movie, voicing the titular cat on a wild outdoor adventure. It also stars scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) and canine friend Odie (voiced by Harvey Guillén). Also featured are the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, and Snoop Dogg. The Garfield Movie, from Columbia Pictures, opens in Philippine cinemas May 29.

Jinky Vidal to perform at CenterPlay in City of Dreams

CENTERPLAY, City of Dreams Manila’s contemporary bar on the gaming floor known for presenting OPM artists every last Thursday of the month, is set to turn the spotlight on Jinky Vidal on May 30. The former female lead vocalist of the iconic 1990s band Freestyle will have a live concert at 9 p.m. One of the founding members of the Davao-formed pop band, Ms. Vidal’s soulful voice are highlighted in the band’s hit songs “So Slow,” “This Time,” and “Before I Let You Go.” The upcoming concert will also showcase the Soulmates band and DJs who are set to perform alternately from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Guests can reserve a seat or a table starting at P2,500 (consumable). VIP couch seats for a party of eight (P20,000) and VIP Small Tables for a group of four (P10,000) are also available, inclusive of consumables. For reservations, e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Sheraton Manila Bay’s live acoustic nights

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, the lobby of the Sheraton Manila Bay fills with soulful melodies as live acoustic performances are held from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For inquiries, contact 5318-9788. Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila.

Edwin Hurry, Jr. drops new R&B track

THE latest single of OPM artist Edwin Hurry Jr. is “Dito Ka Lang,” released under Universal Records Philippines. Now ninth on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds Philippines,” it follows the release of Mr. Hurry’s own version of “Sana Ngayong Pasko” in December. The new, upbeat song features introspective lyrics about the complexities of relationships. “The song is about a person who begs for someone to stay despite the struggles and problems that they’re facing in their relationship,” the singer said. “Dito Ka Lang” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Barbie Almalbis guests in Kitchie Nadal concert

FOR the 20th anniversary concert of OPM musician Kitchie Nadal, the stage will welcome her peers in the music scene like Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa, and Monty Macalino of Mayonnaise. SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert will be held on June 2 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. “We’ve prepared a showstopping collaboration with musicians who also happen to be good friends of mine. I look up to these artists whose work resonates with me on an intimate level,” Ms. Nadal said in a statement. She will be announcing another set of guest acts for the concert soon.