SINGAPORE-BASED hiring platform Bossjob, developed by Yolo Technology Pte. Ltd., has unveiled new features aimed at broadening its user base in the Philippines.

The platform now enables recruiters to connect with talents, providing users access to remote job opportunities, Bossjob said in an e-mailed statement.

“With our new international feature and dedicated remote jobs section, we’re not just expanding horizons, but we’re actively dismantling barriers to global employment and fostering a more inclusive, accessible job market,” said Bossjob Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Garcia.

Bossjob said this newly added feature will also allow companies to reduce recruitment costs and streamline cross-border hiring processes.

It noted that the new feature will also allow employers to have presence in unsupported regions.

The career-hiring platform said it also launched a remote job section for the Philippines, citing a 2022 report issued by financial services platform Payoneer where it showed that the freelance economy in the country has recorded rapid growth.

“In a rapidly evolving job market, Bossjob is at the forefront of the shift towards a project-based economy in the Philippines. Our data shows not just a trend but a reflection of a deeper change in work preferences,” Mr. Garcia said.

Bossjob said it is targeting to solidify its presence in Southeast Asia by growing its users to more than 30 million by 2026.

The company aims to capture wider reach in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Japan, it added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose