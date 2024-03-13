ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) announced on Tuesday that Robinsons Metro East-The Link, which directly connects the mall to the Pasig-Marikina station of the Light Rail Transit Line-2 (LRT-2), is expected to be fully leasable in the next few months.

“Malling in transport hubs is something that air travelers are quite familiar with. Frequent flyers typically identify airports with duty free shops… The Pasig-Marikina Station of the LRT-2 provides a similar experience as it becomes more than just a major train hub,” RLC said in a statement.

The Link, an expansion of RLC Metro East in Marcos Highway, Pasig City, encompasses an additional 4,000 square meters of space directly connecting the mall to the LRT-2 station, Joel S. Lumanlan, RLC vice-president for operations and marketing, said, adding that it was launched in 2022.

“We officially opened it to the public last May 2022. We had some fixes over time. We evaluated how it is going to be directly linked to the mall and now it is in full bloom,” Mr. Lumanlan told reporters.

RLC is also planning to launch more transport hubs directly connecting its malls to stations of LRT-2, he said.

“Our hope is to be able to replicate this kind of model also in some other malls,” Mr. Lumanlan said.

“There will be additional malls that will also [be connected],” he added.

On Tuesday, RLC and the Light Rail Transit Authority signed a memorandum of agreement to address right-of-way issues and other logistical implications of the project. — Ashley Erika O. Jose