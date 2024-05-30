By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

THE DEVELOPMENT of the civil aviation complex in Clark, Pampanga is expected to attract more foreign investors and generate air transport industry jobs, according to the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC).

CIAC president Arrey A. Perez raised the bar of expectations for development at the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, following his recent address at the 9th International Aerospace Innovation Forum held in Canada, where he touted Clark as the Philippines’ future aerospace hub.

“Clark in the Philippines is a very viable and attractive hub for foreign investors from the aerospace industry and those who are looking for strategic partners able to address the growing necessity for aviation jobs to meet current demands and future expansions,” he said in a statement released to media on Wednesday.

Apart from generating thousands of aviation-related jobs, he said the aviation complex will make the Philippines a key player in the global aerospace industry.

“In our business meetings in Québec with top aerospace and technology industry players, we have pitched Clark’s marketability and encouraged global aerospace companies to establish facilities here (at Clark) to serve the Asia region and global market,” Mr. Perez said.

The Clark International Airport and the aviation complex host aerospace investors like maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firms, like SIA Engineering which maintains airframes; Hong Kong’s Metrojet Ltd., and Lufthansa Technik which is expected to construct new hangars in Clark.

“The Philippines’ aerospace sector may strategically begin with industry upgrade, starting with reputable and comprehensive pilot training programs, along with skills training in components and assembly manufacturing, and then expanding into production engineering, procurement and distribution,” he said.

In April, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, said it is in discussion with express transportation company FedEx Corp. to expand its hub.

To recall, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has said in January that it will be expanding the facilities of Clark International Airport to cater to more logistics companies.

“The development of Clark as the main aerospace hub and a key player in the global industry will also boost export revenues, and provide access to state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies,” Mr. Perez said.