THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said there is no anticipated timeline yet for the development of the Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA) as the contractor has yet to submit the airport’s design.

“To date the JV (joint venture) has not submitted the DED (detailed engineering design) for the project. Environmental compliance certificate has not been secured. Coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) technical team is ongoing on technical and regulatory compliances,” Michelle De Vera, assistant secretary for communications said in a Viber message to BusinessWorld.

The Transportation department last year said that the development of SPIA remains uncertain as the joint-venture company still has to secure other approvals before the project moves forward.

In 2024, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) approved the joint venture between the Cavite provincial government and the SPIA consortium that includes Virata-led Cavitex Holdings, Inc. and Yuchengcos’ House of Investments, Inc.

The Transportation department has said that after this PCC approval, the JV must submit their proposal which includes the DED. The group must also secure an ECC to start the project.

“No deadline for the DED submission. CAAP cannot move without the JV submitting the DED for Sangley Airport. It’s completely up to the JV since this is a provincial government PPP,” Ms. De Vera said.

The DoTr said previously that the agency together with CAAP will fast track the evaluation of the relevant project documents including scope, design, financials, technical and aeronautical studies for the Sangley airport project.

The Cavite Provincial government awarded the $11-billion project to the consortium in 2022. The consortium is targeting to develop the airport into an international hub that will meet future demand.

The National Government currently operates Cavite City’s Sangley Point as a supplemental runway to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In February 2023, the SPIA consortium and the Cavite provincial government signed the joint-venture and development agreement for the project’s implementation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose