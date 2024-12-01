THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) anticipates more local government units (LGUs) to embrace the government’s digitalization initiatives.

“This will significantly assist citizens by streamlining various government processes and eliminating the bureaucratic hurdles associated with traditional methods,” DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said in a statement on Sunday.

The eLGU system is the government’s one-stop shop platform that streamlines LGU services online. This is part of the electronic business one-stop shop program, which eases government procedures for obtaining local business licenses and permits via a single digital portal accessible on demand.

A total of 838 LGUs have integrated their system into the eLGU to date, DICT said.

The platform offers services such as business permit licensing, barangay clearance, building permits, working permits, community tax certificates, occupational and health certificates, local civil registry needs, and other LGU online services.

“We anticipate that more LGUs will embrace the eLGU system, enabling streamlined processes and benefiting even the smallest LGUs,” DICT Undersecretary for e-Government David L. Almirol, Jr.

The DICT aims to streamline LGU service by consolidating government service into a one single platform as part of its goal to advance the government’s digital transformation.

The DICT said the Philippines has leapfrogged 31 places in the 2024 United Nations e-Participation Index, rising to 49th spot from 80th in 2020. — Ashley Erika O. Jose