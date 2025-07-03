KINETIX KIDS, a premier play-gym, activity, and specialized training center, celebrates the “Power of Play” by offering an environment where children develop their minds, bodies, and social connections through enjoyable and interactive experiences. Covering 824 sq.m., Kinetix Kids provides a fun and stimulating space for kids to learn and play together.

“We are dedicated to supporting the holistic development of children through innovative play spaces, professional services, and community-driven initiatives,” says Kinetix Kids Marketing Head Shalla Yu. She adds, “We are not just selling playtime; we’re building a movement that celebrates growth, confidence, and joy.”

The Play-Gym Experience

Kinetix Kids’ expansive play area immediately engages visitors with diverse sections designed to foster various aspects of children’s development. Features like the Moon Wall Spider challenge physical strength and strategic thinking, while the Imagination Station sparks creativity. It’s an ideal venue for playdates, filled with laughter and joyful interactions.

Kinetix Kids offers walk-in options and various memberships:

Space Explorer : A one-year foundational membership with standard Explorer Play Pass rates, allowing event bookings and class enrollment.

Space Captain : A six-month membership including six 180-minute play passes and one complimentary 90-minute session, suitable for structured play without a long-term commitment.

Space Commander : The premium, year-long membership offering unlimited play access, special rates for events and classes, complimentary guardian access, a 50% guest discount, and a 75% discount on a day passes at Kinetix Lab, a premier strength and conditioning gym in the Philippines. This is perfect for frequent visitors.

Specialized Training Center

Beyond the play-gym, Kinetix Kids provides specialized one-on-one and group training classes some of which are listed below.

Occupational Therapy : Led by in-house Doctor of Occupational Therapy Dra. Pilar Balboa, who holds a post-professional doctorate from Boston University. Dra. Pilar joined Kinetix Kids to integrate theory-based, evidence-driven practice in a natural, holistic environment. “I wanted to be part of something innovative and provide kids with a therapeutic experience that goes beyond the usual clinical setting,” says Dra. Pilar. Kinetix Kids’ equipment, such as swings, slides, and balance beams, are ideal for sensory integration, which involves the nervous system processing sensory information from the environment and body. “Kinetix Kids is geared with equipment to help kids better process and respond to sensory input from their environment; thus, enhance overall learning,” says Dra. Pilar. She primarily works with neurodiverse children of all ages.

Early Education : Conducted by Early Education Specialist and Branch Manager Teacher Dana Macanlalay, who has a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Education, majoring in Special Education. Teacher Dana emphasizes Kinetix Kids’ holistic approach: “We don’t just focus on academics — we support every part of a child’s growth: physical, emotional, social, and cognitive. The programs are designed to be developmentally appropriate and child-centered, which means we meet each child where they are and help them grow at their own pace,” she shares. Teacher Dana works with 2-3 year olds, using visuals, hands-on activities, songs, and gestures to engage them.

Speech-Language Pathology : Services are provided by in-house Speech-Language Pathologist Teacher Clarisse Lim, who also holds a certification in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). Services include one-on-one sessions addressing skills from early word acquisition to higher-level comprehension and reasoning. Group classes cater to different age ranges, such as “language building classes” for 2-4 year olds, “Little Detectives” for reasoning skills, and “Story Time Yoga” integrating movement with storytelling. Teacher Clarisse states, “All of these are held by professionals who have a special interest in these skills and are well-equipped for enhancing the skills needed for a child to succeed in their day-to-day environment.”

Kinetix Kids also offer physiotherapy, and strength and conditioning sessions for children.

Celebrating Child’s Milestones at Kinetix Kids

Kinetix Kids also has an event hall, designed to host a variety of family celebrations, including birthdays, and other significant milestones. The event venue offers a capacity of 150 guests and provides flexible options for shared or exclusive use of the play areas. Each booking includes a basic sound system, tables, and chairs. Additionally, Kinetix Kids facilitates organized playdates for groups of 10 children or more, with optional catering services for snacks and desserts.

Power of Play Launch

Kinetix Kids launched the Power of Play campaign on June 21, 2025. The event saw attendance from invited media and families. A photo booth and a face-painting station were provided that everyone enjoyed. The Astrobuddies presented an initial dance performance, showcasing mascots Aki, Ava, and Tobi. Liza Guillion hosted the event, highlighting the concepts of the Power of Play along with an AVP. Shalla, the Marketing Head, along with Teachers Dana and Clarisse, and Dra. Pilar engaged in a short Q&A about professional services and their respective roles. The kids engaged in fun activities facilitated by Teacher Celine, focusing on parachute play, and music and movement. The event wrapped up with bubble master JayAr putting some kids, and some together with their parents, inside really huge bubbles. Kinetix Kids also hosted an open house for parents to inquire about child assessments and special services. After sitting in the program, children happily played at the Kinetix Kids amusement area for the entire afternoon.

Kinetix Kids understands that play is the ultimate teacher. It’s a vibrant avenue for children to gain new knowledge, and skills, fostering social interactions and foundational concepts across various subjects. They are committed to harnessing this inherent part of childhood for comprehensive development.

For more information and inquiries about Kinetix Kids, visit their website at https://kinetixkids.com/. Follow them on Instagram @kinetixkids and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kinetixkidsph.

