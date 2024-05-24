CEBU PACIFIC said it has received its fifth aircraft delivery for the year.

This delivery marks the arrival of five out of the 12 Airbus new engine option (NEO) deliveries expected this year, the budget carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

“Adding another NEO aircraft to our growing fleet supports our goal of reducing our carbon footprint,” Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex B. Reyes said.

The budget carrier is aiming to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028.

To date, Cebu Pacific operates a diversified fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft.

The budget carrier is planning to order more than 100 narrow-body aircraft from Boeing or Airbus valued at roughly $12 billion, Cebu Pacific said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose