NLEX Corp. on Thursday said it expects to complete the preliminary works of the 200-meter portion of San Simon road in Pampanga by yearend.

“The goal is to enhance safety, accessibility, and mobility of motorists especially during the rainy season. We aim to complete the project as soon as possible with minimal disruption to the motorists,” NLEX President Jose Luigi L. Bautista said in a statement.

NLEX, a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said it is undertaking preliminary works to fast-track the elevation of the portion of San Simon road.

The works will include the completion of the detailed engineering design for the pavement raising, which will cover both the north and south bounds of the 200-meter portion of the Tulaoc overpass, and the design for the flood walls.

The company also said it would work to raise the pavement of the San Simon ramp and improve the drainage system following events of massive flooding in Central and North Luzon, which affected a portion of the NLEX San Simon.

“The problem is the flood level outside the NLEX has overflowed to the lowest area of NLEX in San Simon. We asked the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) to raise the Tulaoc overpass so we can also elevate this portion of the expressway,” Mr. Bautista said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose