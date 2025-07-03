“Bitin!” That’s the common thread in Puregold Channel’s Si Sol at si Luna comment sections as followers of the series ask, “Can we have more episodes per week?” The clamor has only grown stronger with each release, all because “paganda nang paganda ang story,” as viewer @skipper2867 puts it.

In a previous episode of Puregold Channel’s hit digital series, viewers felt the thrill of anticipation as Sol (Zaijian Jaranilla) and Luna (Jane Oineza) finally opened up to each other. While Episode 5 moved audiences to cling to their romantic hopes, a heartfelt conversation between Sol and Luna hinted at a meaningful shift in their connection. This also yielded revelations about Sol and Luna’s psyches, adding depth to their dynamic as they prepared to work on Sol’s film project.

After each episode, fans affirm how deeply invested they have become in the story, with many lamenting that one episode is no longer enough. The consensus is clear: Si Sol at si Luna tells a beautiful love story, and viewers want more of it.

Indeed, avid fan @bernadettemanayag7952 says, “Paganda nang paganda! Puwede ba araw-araw na ipalabas, hehe. Ganda ni Luna at pogi ni Sol; gano’n din si TL Ben. Pareho silang bagay kay Luna. Sana may kakambal ka Luna para kay TL Ben. Hehe.”

As the story of Si Sol at si Luna evolves, so does its emotional resonance, or how viewers connect with the experiences and feelings depicted in the show.

With only five episodes so far, some fans are even inspired to share their own truths about love, attesting to how relatable and grounded the series has become.

“Sol, ang love, hindi hinahanap ‘yan. Kusang dumadating ‘yan kaya ‘wag kang sumuko. Darating din ang love sa tamang oras,” viewer @sage_4812 shares, reminding Sol and other followers that love arrives on its own time.

While the narrative continues to touch viewers’ hearts, the cast’s performances are also earning their own well-deserved spotlight.

“Alam na ng lahat na isa si Jane Oineza sa pinakamagagaling na artista sa kanilang henerasyon. Samahan pa ni Zaijian na ang husay din sa pag-arte. Kaya kumpleto na,” writes @evangelinpalacio55.

It’s no fluke then that with each new episode, Puregold Channel’s Si Sol at si Luna racks up hundreds of thousands of views. And every installment receives several likes and comments.

Appreciating the story’s sincerity and heart, @MaJaYaPa says, “Thank you sa mga ganitong content, Ninang. Sana may mga ganitong series ka ulit next season.”

True enough, with Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask, Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, My Plantito, and now with Si Sol at si Luna, Puregold Channel has become a pioneer in retailtainment, sharing well-crafted stories that reflect Filipino themes and culture.

Fans now patiently wait for the next episode of Si Sol at si Luna, as the last episode promised a longer and more meaningful interaction between the two.

Catch Si Sol at si Luna's sixth episode, 'Meet the Family', on July 5, Saturday, at 7 p.m., only on Puregold Channel.

Link to the previous episode: https://youtu.be/asoXvjrhR2A?feature=shared

