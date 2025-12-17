GMA NETWORK, INC. is upgrading its broadcast operations by moving its international channels to cloud-based distribution through a partnership with global video technology company Synamedia and its local distributor, Telered Technologies and Services Corp.

Under the agreement, Synamedia’s Quortex Link platform will handle the distribution of channels such as GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV, the listed media company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This transition is not just a technical upgrade but a strategic move to optimize our resources,” GMA said in a media release on Wednesday. “By embracing cloud-based solutions, we are ensuring GMA’s long-term sustainability and operational resilience in an increasingly digital global landscape,” it said.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Synamedia serves more than 200 video service providers worldwide, providing cloud-based software and technology for broadcast and streaming.

For the three months ending September, the network’s gross revenue fell 17% to P3.89 billion from P4.70 billion, partly due to higher expenses. Despite this, net income for the nine-month period jumped 47% to P2.07 billion from P1.41 billion a year ago, with overall revenues rising nearly 12% to P13.99 billion.

“Moving from satellite to cloud has allowed us to cut costs and simplify operations,” GMA Network First Vice-President Joseph T. Francia said. “With Synamedia’s technology and Telered’s expertise, we’ve streamlined workflows, reduced complexity, and improved efficiency,” the media company said.

GMA’s partnership with Synamedia began in 2023 when GMA International started migrating its channels to cloud-based distribution. The rollout has already expanded the company’s reach in the Asia-Pacific region and is now being extended to the United States and Canada.

On Wednesday, GMA Network shares closed 2 centavos, or 0.38%, lower at P5.25 per share. — Ashley Erika O. Jose