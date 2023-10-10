NOW TELECOM Co., Inc. said on Monday that its permit to operate mobile telecom services had been renewed by the National Telecommunications Commission.

“This license renewal with the most coveted 800 [megahertz] frequencies shall strengthen the communications security and connectivity to vital critical infrastructures in the country,” Now Telecom Chairman Mel V. Velarde said in a press release.

The telecommunications company said it is now among the four companies licensed to operate a mobile telecommunications system, along with Smart Communications, Inc., Globe Telecom Inc., and DITO Telecommunity Corp.

The company received its license on Sept. 29, it added.

Now Telecom said the license is deemed critical as it will allow the company to implement its mobile telecommunications system.

It is also studying about 16 critical infrastructure projects as identified by local agencies and the US Department of Homeland Security that require “blanket coverage for a secure, reliable, and robust communications systems using only trusted equipment.”

Now Telecom said the US government has expressed its plans to partner with the company for the design and deployment of 5G standalone and National Broadband Network throughout the country.

Now Telecom is an affiliate of listed Now Corp., which has business operations in telecommunications, media and technology.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Now Corp. closed unchanged at P1.25 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose