CEBU PACIFIC (CEB) is close to completing its expected aircraft deliveries for the year following the arrival of three new aircraft this month, the budget carrier said on Thursday.

“We’re excited to expand our fleet with these additional aircraft ahead of the peak travel season in December,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a media release on Thursday.

The arrival of two A321 NEOs and one A320ceo brings Cebu Pacific to 83.3% of its 18 expected aircraft deliveries for the year.

“These deliveries are a key part of our continuous efforts to expand routes and enhance our service, allowing us to better serve the increasing number of travelers,” Mr. Lao added.

Cebu Pacific said these new aircraft deliveries are meant to support the growing travel demand and its network expansion goals.

Airbus’ NEO aircraft also align with the budget carrier’s goal of integrating green fuel across its network. All Airbus aircraft are certified to operate with up to a 50% SAF blend, aligning with Cebu Pacific’s goal of integrating green fuel across its network.

In October, the company also finalized its aircraft order with Airbus SE, touted as the largest aircraft order in Philippine history, valued at P1.4 trillion ($24 billion), covering 102 A321neos and 50 A320neo family.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates a diversified fleet with nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 24 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprops.

The airline operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose