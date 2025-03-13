PLDT INC. has completed the cable-laying phase of the Apricot cable system from Baler, Aurora, to Davao, a development expected to strengthen the country’s domestic network while positioning the Philippines as a transit hub for hyperscalers.

“International submarine cable systems are vital network infrastructure that are essential in supporting the exponential growth of data traffic brought about by the increasingly digital lifestyles of Filipinos,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release on Wednesday.

Mr. Jimenez said the Apricot cable system is also expected to support the growing demand for connectivity by enhancing PLDT’s network between Luzon and Mindanao.

The 12,000-kilometer Apricot cable system will further expand PLDT’s international data capacity. It is a high-capacity fiber-optic submarine cable capable of handling more than 211 terabits per second (Tbps).

The Apricot cable system provides a direct link from Singapore to Japan and is expected to offer telecommunications companies alternative routes. PLDT said it is well-suited as an intra-Asia hub for over-the-top (OTT) service providers, which deliver digital services across networks.

This cable system will also increase PLDT’s international capacity by up to 33%, or more than 140 Tbps, the company said.

PLDT Senior Vice-President and Head of Enterprise Joseph Ian G. Gendrano said the company will continue investing in international submarine cables to position the Philippines as a strategic data hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Through initiatives like this, we continue to accelerate high-capacity data services, meeting the region’s growing demand for cloud, e-commerce, and content delivery,” Mr. Gendrano said.

This development is also expected to support advancements in technologies such as fifth-generation (5G) networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in PLDT fell by P64, or 4.58%, to close at P1,333 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose