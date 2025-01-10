MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. has secured the contract to construct and develop the P1.87-billion Cavite Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“Megawide Construction Corp. formally received the notice of award dated 26 December 2024 from the Office of the Provincial Governor of the Province of Cavite,” Megawide told the stock exchange on Thursday.

The P1.87-billion Cavite BRT is a joint venture between Megawide and property development company Maplecrest Group, Inc.

The award is still pending the joint venture proponents’ fulfillment of all necessary conditions and submission of required documentation, Megawide said.

The Cavite BRT System project covers the development, operation, and maintenance of a bus rapid transit and P2P (point-to-point) route with an alignment of 42 kilometers stretching through Imus, General Trias, Tanza, Kawit, Trece Martires, and its surrounding areas, while also providing a link to Metro Manila via the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), information from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center’s website showed.

PPP Center said previously that the Cavite BRT System had a deadline of Dec. 23 last year for the project’s comparative challenge. The joint venture submitted its unsolicited proposal in April 2023.

The project is divided into two phases. The first phase of the project is expected to commence operations by 2026; the project’s Phase 1 includes the construction of terminals 1 and 2, construction and operations, and maintenance of 27 stations, BRT alignment, and P2P alignment.

The second phase of the project involves the BRT alignment of 13.79 kilometers from station 27 to the New Capitol Building of Cavite and the P2P alignment of over 34 kilometers from PITX to Terminal 3.

In 2015, Megawide’s unit MWM Terminals, Inc. bagged the 35-year contract to construct and operate the PITX, which is an integrated and multimodal terminal.

Megawide’s other unsolicited proposal, the P1.19-billion Baguio City Integrated Terminal, is set to undergo a Swiss challenge this year.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company closed 2.08% higher at P2.45 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose