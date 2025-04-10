In a packed townhall meeting held in the Sta. Mesa, Quezon City, Move It riders gathered in force to declare their full support for Angkasangga Partylist (#107 on the ballot) — a powerful moment of unity in the rider community and a loud call for inclusive reform, regardless of company, platform, or sector.

This show of support was not a one-time event. Move It riders have consistently participated in various Kalye Kasanggaan sessions, townhalls, and ugnayan consultations conducted by Angkasangga nationwide — demonstrating their belief in a shared mission: to fight for the rights, dignity, and safety of all riders in the country.

“We ride for more than just ourselves — we ride for all riders,” said a Move It rider-leader during the meeting. “Supporting Angkasangga means fighting for a better, safer future for every Filipino who relies on their motorcycle to make a living. This isn’t about one brand — it’s about real representation.”

The event was led by George Royeca, the first nominee of Angkasangga and CEO of Angkas, who has been a long-time advocate for professionalizing and protecting the rider community. Through the Angkas model, Royeca has helped uplift over 50,000 riders — granting access to government benefits, accident insurance, financial tools, and job stability.

Now, Royeca seeks to expand this model to over 18 million motorcycle-based workers nationwide — from delivery riders and TODA drivers to habal-habal operators in rural areas.

Angkasangga, he stressed, is not just for riders, but for every rider accross all platforms, companies, and sectors.

“Move It riders prove that this movement goes beyond brands. This is the unity we’ve been working toward for years — a nationwide coalition of riders ready to demand dignity, protection, and progress,” said Royeca. “Angkasangga is your voice in Congress — whether you ride for Angkas, Move It, Grab, Joyride, or any other platform.”

Angkasangga’s legislative agenda includes the MC Taxi Law, a Magna Carta for Delivery Riders, and stronger protections for the TODA sector — measures designed to finally recognize and protect the millions in the gig economy who move the country daily, yet often remain invisible in policy-making.

Through its Kalye Kasanggaan roadshows, community townhalls, and ugnayan sessions, Angkasangga has reached out directly to riders in cities and provinces alike. These gatherings have become platforms where riders can voice concerns, raise sector-specific issues, and work hand-in-hand with Royeca to shape policies that respond to real needs on the ground.

“When we show up like this — united — policy makers can’t ignore us anymore,” said another Move It rider. “We support Angkasangga because they don’t just listen — they take action.”

The alliance between Move It and Angkasangga signals a turning point in the political awakening of the rider sector. It’s no longer about competition between apps — it’s about collective advocacy, shared struggles, and one clear goal: a future where no rider is left behind.

