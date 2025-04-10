With much anticipation building around the 20th edition of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) in 2025, auto enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are already forecasting how the Philippines’ biggest annual motoring event will top itself yet again. Renowned for introducing eye-catching automotive debuts, next-gen tech displays, and high-octane entertainment, MIAS 2025 is expected to once again encapsulate the country’s automotive scene in a single show.

But before looking forward to this year’s show, it’s worth taking the time to revisit the spectacular run of MIAS 2024, which took place from April 4 to 7 at the World Trade Center (WTC) Metro Manila and SMX Convention Center Manila at the Mall of Asia Complex. Themed “Bridging the Future,” MIAS 2024 raised the bar and exceeded predictions.

“The automotive industry plays a crucial role in meeting this demand by providing a range of vehicles that cater to different needs and preferences. Our mission every year is to showcase this fast-paced industry, and we shall continue this legacy through the next generations. MIAS continues to be the biggest and largest automotive show in the country today — a gateway for people to witness mobility in action,” said Joseph L. Ang, founding chairman of MIAS organizer Worldbex Services International, remarked of the event.

The event’s 19th edition concluded with record-breaking attendance and amazing displays of car models. Organizers counted a total of 162,000 visitors in last year’s event compared to 149,000 in 2023.

Over 30 world-renowned brands showcased more than 200 models, featuring a diverse range of vehicles from electric cars to high-performance sports cars, luxury sedans, and innovative concept cars. Top automobile companies along with up and coming brands such as BAIC, BAW, Bestune, Changan, Chery, Chevrolet, DAF, Dongfeng, Foton, GAC, GWM, Hongqi, Hyundai, Hycan, JAC, Jetour, JMC, Lynk & Co, Kinglong, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Omoda & Jaecoo, Peugeot, Seres, Subaru, Suzuki, and Weichai were all present in the showcase.

For the first time, MIAS 2024 was staged across two massive venues, spanning 41,000 square meters of exhibition space. This unprecedented expansion allowed more room for show-stopping vehicle debuts, interactive brand booths, test drive experiences, and automotive showcases than ever before.

Conveniently, visitors were granted access to easily explore both venues with just one ticket, allowing them to take in the event in its entirety along with complimentary shuttle services at designated pick-up and drop-off locations running all day to ensure seamless travel between WTC and SMX.

As endorsed, MIAS 2024 played host to a number of major automotive debuts and previews for last year’s releases. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) took center stage and unveiled the new Triton, a mid-size pickup truck equipped with Overland Kings’ accessories to highlight its off-road prowess and durability. The model was recently recognized with the Best Design award in the Standard Pick-Up Truck category at the 2024-2025 Auto Focus Media’s Choice Awards (AFMCA).

Similarly, Foton Motor Philippines debuted the country’s first hybrid diesel pickup trucks — the supersized Tunland V7 and V9 — marking a milestone in hybrid technology in the local market while Chery Auto also made waves with its showcase of new energy vehicles (NEVs), featuring the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), as well as its fully electric eQ7.

Newcomer brands like Omoda and Jaecoo used the annual event to burst onto the Philippine scene and officially enter the local market with strong showings. Omoda launched its Omoda 5 and Omoda 5 EV, while Jaecoo introduced the rugged yet stylish Jaecoo 7.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) brought plenty of excitement to the show with the Haval MengLong 4×4 and the luxurious WEY Gaoshan minivan, showcasing their commitment to offering a wide range of options for Filipino drivers. JMC also made its mark with the launch of the Grand Avenue and Vigus pickups, designed for those who want both lifestyle appeal and rugged utility.

Not to be outdone, Astara-backed JAC Motors introduced an impressive lineup, including the JS4, JS6, and JS8 Pro crossovers, along with the T8 Pro and T9 pickups. Changan Auto Philippines further added to the excitement by debuting its CS15 model, strategically positioned below the CS35 and CS55 Plus to cater to those looking for a more affordable yet reliable option.

While the vehicles were undeniably the stars of the show, MIAS 2024 also offered a host of activities to engage every type of automotive fan. The event had it all, from adrenaline-pumping stunt shows led by Guinness World Record holder Russ Swift to the Test Drive Avenue, where guests could get behind the wheel of select models. MIAS 2024 delivered immersive experiences beyond static displays. The Truck Zone, Custom & Classic Car Competition, Die-Cast Car Collection exhibit, Mobility Marathon, and various car club displays also added variety and excitement to the experience.

Supporting the auto buying journey, BPI Auto Loan co-sponsored the annual motoring showcase as a key partner, offering exclusive promos for prospective buyers. Their Auto Loan Bundle included attractive interest rate discounts, waived fees, and a year of free motor and personal accident insurance. BPI’s booth in MIAS 2024 served as both a consultation hub and a gateway to turn car show dreams into driveway realities.

With various releases, expanded venues, and more activities, MIAS 2024 left a lasting impression on attendees, with many praising its seamless organization and impressive layout.

“I dub it the ‘biggest show on wheels’ because of the number of participants joining this year, as well as the volume of new vehicle brands and models, new technology combinations as well as a convergence of industry stakeholders that will be offering test drives, financial evaluation or assistance as well as on-the-spot sales,” The Philippine STAR columnist Cito Beltran said of the event.

“[P]erhaps for the first time, there were so many marques that debuted on the MIAS stage — unveiling their offerings and their brands’ value propositions in one fell swoop,” Kap Maceda Aguila, editor of BusinessWorld’s Velocity section, wrote in a report reviewing last year’s releases.

Some attendees also highlighted areas for improvement, emphasizing that MIAS requires better organization, collaboration, and enforcement to reach its goal of becoming a premier international automotive trade show.

“A motor show should not be a fiesta with laser lights, EDM at high decibels, noontime show dance troupes, and oh, there just so happens to be cars there. It shouldn’t be that way. The cars should be the stars. That’s what the daily average of 40,000+ people went to the show to see, sit in, test drive, and buy,” Vince Pornelos of the Philippine-based online automobile magazine Autoindustriya.com wrote in his event review.

Looking ahead to MIAS 2025, the excitement is palpable as the event promises to push boundaries once again. With the success of MIAS 2024 setting a high standard, attendees are eager to see how the show will continue to evolve. For a nation that loves automobiles, the Philippines’ biggest annual motoring event remains at the forefront of the automotive scene. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz