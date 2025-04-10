On the heels of a third consecutive Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Fixed Network, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. spearheads a seamlessly integrated digital home with its new and improved internet offering called Super FiberX.

Building upon the proven success of its flagship FiberX service, which has consistently dominated the market for its speed and value since its 2017 relaunch, Super FiberX introduces a powerful upgrade: seamless WiFi 6 connectivity and access to SkyTV, all powered by the innovative Converge Xperience Hub.

Optimized to meet the evolving connectivity needs of Filipinos, Super FiberX MAX at P1,599 combines fiber-fast internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps that, along with the Converge Xperience Hub, transforms every home into a high-performance digital playground for entertainment, work, and everyday digital needs. The Super FiberX Plans seamlessly integrate high-speed internet, live TV, and a multitude of streaming options, offering unparalleled value and convenience.

Play, Max, Ultra

As 2024’s Fastest Internet, Converge expands its already robust network solutions with the Super FiberX Plans, now featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology for faster, more reliable connectivity, even with multiple devices connected simultaneously, at no extra cost.

“The Converge Xperience Hub, equipped with SkyTV (offering access to up to 54 channels), paves the way for future plans to expand and elevate our residential offerings,” says Converge EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin B. Azada. “As a Google-certified Android TV box, it allows users to download popular apps like YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix, access games, and even utilize Google’s integrated assistant. Paired with a Blast TV subscription, it transforms regular TVs into Smart TVs, delivering an extensive entertainment lineup, from blockbuster movies and hit series to news and live sports.”

He adds, “Best of all, these amazing entertainment features come without compromising internet performance, as Super FiberX Plans provide speeds of up to 200 Mbps to 800 Mbps, covering everything from browsing and gaming to 4K streaming and remote work.”

Starting at an unbeatable price of just P1,349, the Super FiberX PLAY plan delivers internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps providing accessible fiber-fast connectivity tailored to the everyday digital needs of Filipinos.

For smarter homes, a reliable, lightning-fast internet connection is essential. The high-tier Super FiberX ULTRA (up to 800 Mbps) offers the bandwidth needed to support multiple smart devices, from security cameras and smart speakers to other connected gadgets. Whether working, streaming, or staying connected, Super FiberX is the cornerstone for a seamlessly integrated digital home.

Upgraded to Wi-Fi 6 Technology

The Super FiberX Plans come with Wi-Fi 6 technology, delivering enhanced performance, wider coverage, and faster speeds, especially for households with multiple connected devices. The enhanced Super FiberX Plans are designed to be smarter and more energy-efficient with intelligent hibernation mechanisms that reduce network device power consumption by up to 41%. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6’s Target Wake Time (TWT) also optimizes battery life by enabling connected devices to communicate more efficiently with the router.

Beyond sustainability, Converge has again redefined connectivity, combining high-speed internet with diverse entertainment options; ensuring Tatay meets his deadlines, Kuya stays competitive in ranked matches, while Nanay and Ate enjoy their favorite shows on live TV or via streaming, all at once and without compromise.

For more information on the Converge products and offerings, visit convergeict.com/fiberx. To become a Converge subscriber, visit gofiber.ph.

