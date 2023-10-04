ROYAL AIR Philippines is set to resume its operations at Clark International Airport this month, the local budget airline announced on Tuesday.

In a media release, Royal Air Philippines said its Hong Kong-Clark and Clark-Hong Kong direct flights are set to resume this Sunday to boost travel from the Philippines and Hong Kong.

“Adding a layer of convenience is CRK’s hassle-free travels and seamless journeys,” Royal Air Philippines said, referring to the Clark airport.

“The premier gateway operates from its expansive and innovative passenger terminal building, which offers A-1 amenities, luxury of space, and faster check-in or arrival process,” it added.

In August, the Department of Tourism (DoT) announced that 58 new weekly international flights will be added this year, including Royal Air’s weekly flights.

According to the DoT, Clark in June reported a 180% increase in incoming scheduled weekly frequencies and a 215% rise in incoming weekly seats, which it attributed to increased new routes and resumption of services.

For this year, the Tourism department is targeting 4.8 million international arrivals compared with 2.65 million last year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose