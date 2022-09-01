THE Departments of Energy (DoE) and Transportation (DoTR) said they plan to issue the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) on Sept. 8.

EVIDA, also known as Republic Act No. 11697, offers incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and the building of charging stations. EVIDA also sets a 5% EV minimum share in corporate and government vehicle fleets, the provision of dedicated parking slots, the installation of charging stations in parking lots and gasoline stations, green routes, and support for domestic EV manufacturing.

Section 30 of the EVIDA tasks the DoE, DoTR, and other agencies with developing the IRR. The two departments carried out public consultations on Aug. 19, 23, 25 and 31.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this public consultation,” Mark Steven C. Pastor, Transport undersecretary, said in a statement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose