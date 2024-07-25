THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it has issued a bid invitation for the P533.31-million expansion of the Port of Dumaguete.

Bids will be accepted until Aug. 13, the PPA said in its notice, adding that the contractor must complete the project within 720 days from the receipt of the notice to proceed.

Bidders joining the auction are required to have completed a contract similar to the Dumaguete project.

The pre-bid conference for the port expansion project is set for July 31.

“Bidding will be conducted through open competitive bidding procedures using a non-discretionary ‘pass/fail’ criterion as specified in the 2016 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9184,” the PPA said.

It said the project will involve upgrading and improving the port operations area, the construction of a powerhouse, and the construction of a reinforced concrete platform and continuous roll-on, roll-off ramp.

For the year, the PPA expects a 15% increase in revenue after booking P25.44 billion in 2023. The 2024 result will be driven by a projected increase in cargo volume and passenger traffic.

The PPA has said it intends to enhance, develop and expand ports to improve their efficiency and capacity.

In the next four years, or until 2028, the PPA is setting aside about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose