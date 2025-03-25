GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. has partnered with global TrustTech company Gogolook Co. Ltd. to provide free access to its call identification and spam-blocking application, Whoscall, to help combat rising scams and online threats.

“Our partnership with Gogolook empowers our users with an added layer of security, equipping them with the tools they need to identify and block potential scams. As online fraud continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding our customers’ lives and ensuring they can connect safely and confidently,” Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business Officer-in-Charge Eric Leif Tanbauco said in a media release on Monday.

The partnership will give Globe customers access to Whoscall Premium Basic, providing an additional layer of digital security, Globe said.

Globe and Gogolook have streamlined the activation process, allowing seamless access for customers. Globe Platinum and postpaid customers will receive free access to Whoscall Premium Basic for one year, it said.

Prepaid customers can redeem it through the Globe Rewards catalog for two Rewards points or claim a complimentary voucher via Globe Rewards+.

System software company Gogolook is the developer of Whoscall. The application offers caller identification, distinguishing between safe contacts and potential scammers.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Gogolook utilizes its database and advanced artificial intelligence technology to provide services in communication fraud prevention and financial technology.

“As part of Gogolook’s mission to help Filipinos navigate the online space safely, we are offering Whoscall Premium Basic for Globe customers in a pilot run starting this April,” Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño said.

“This initiative goes beyond technology — it’s about shared advocacy,” he added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose