ANALYTICS firm Opensignal said Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. leads its latest national fixed broadband experience survey, ranking first in most categories.

Opensignal’s survey analyzed data from the country’s fixed broadband users, measuring their experience in terms of consistent quality, download speed, peak download speed, upload speed, video experience, and reliability.

The global analytics firm conducted its survey over a period of 90 days, starting on April 11.

Converge ranked first in four categories: download speed at 65 megabits per second (Mbps), upload speed at 37.2 Mbps, video experience with a score of 70.9 out of 100, and reliability experience with a score of 495 out of 1,000.

“Converge leads the award count in the Philippines with three awards won outright and one jointly. Our fixed broadband users on this network enjoy the most reliable services, fastest download speeds, and best quality of video streaming services among the Filipino ISPs,” Opensignal said.

Globe Telecom, Inc. topped the consistent quality category with 65.9%, followed by PLDT Inc. at 62.6%, Converge at 60.8%, and Starlink at 29.7%.

PLDT earned the top spot for peak download speed with 312.8 Mbps, followed by Converge at 303.5 Mbps, Globe at 246.8 Mbps, and Starlink at 150.2 Mbps.

PLDT ranked second in download speed at 61.2 Mbps, with Globe at 34.9 Mbps and Starlink at 26.8 Mbps.

According to Opensignal, PLDT, Converge, and Globe serve more than 90% of the broadband market in the Philippines.

Regionally, Opensignal found that Converge ranks first in video experience in Central Luzon, Metropolitan Manila, Mindanao, North Luzon, South Luzon, and Visayas, while also leading in both download and upload speeds in Mindanao and Visayas.

Furthermore, Globe is the top provider for consistent quality in Central Luzon, Metropolitan Manila, South Luzon, and Visayas, according to Opensignal.

In the fixed wireless access category, DITO Telecommunity Corp. holds the top spot in all four categories: consistent quality, download speed, upload speed, and video experience.

Opensignal also reported that Smart Communications, Inc. ranks second in all four fixed wireless access categories, while Globe is at the bottom of the list. — Ashley Erika O. Jose