CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. plans to open two data centers with a combined capacity of 13 megawatts (MW) by next year, the listed company announced on Thursday.

Converge’s Pampanga data center has a capacity of 10 MW and offers up to 1,200 racks, while its Caloocan data center has a capacity of three MW and provides up to 290 racks, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, Converge announced a partnership with US-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro) to develop energy-efficient data centers designed to help reduce costs.

“This future-proofing investment is in anticipation of the massive demand in the coming years for more data-intensive applications in gaming, fintech, public services, and more,” said Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy.

The company is working to secure the Uptime Institute Tier III certification as it would allow the company to configure its capacity component without impacting operations, Converge said.

“With a Tier III data center, each and every capacity component and distribution path in a site can be removed on a planned basis for concurrent maintenance or replacement without impacting operations,” said Converge Chief Network Transformation Officer Paulo Martin G. Santos.

Converge announced in January its plan to allocate up to P5 billion over the next three years to build data centers that will host its planned digital platforms and store applications and information. The company intends to construct data centers in Pampanga, Laguna, and Caloocan.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in the company shed 66 centavos or 4.29% to end at P14.72 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose