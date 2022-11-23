ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower), through its retail electricity supply company Advent Energy, Inc., will energize two manufacturing companies in the Visayas through the government’s green energy option program (GEOP).

“We support the GEOP initiative of the DoE (Department of Energy) as it gives customers the freedom to choose renewable energy in meeting their energy requirements and their own energy supplier,” AboitizPower said in a media release on Tuesday.

AboitizPower will supply power to NKC Manufacturing Philippines Corp. and Victoria Milling Co. (VMC) through its renewables brand Cleanergy.

NKC President Norihiko Matsuda said that the car builder’s transition to renewables will be vital to its business operations.

“While we help build vehicles, we want to do our part in creating a safer world where families can enjoy the products we put to life,” Mr. Matsuda said.

“As a sustainable enterprise, our company undertakes environmentally responsible practices within our business and promotes these across our supply chain and surrounding environment,” VMC President Minnie O. Chua

Ms. Chua said that the sugar producer’s shift to renewables is aligned with its sustainability goals.

Launched in 2018, GEOP is a policy mechanism that allows consumers consuming at least 100 kilowatts to source power from qualified suppliers that source electricity from renewables.

GEOP promotes the use of renewables to increase the share of clean energy in the country’s power generation mix.

AboitizPower’s Cleanergy supplies communities and businesses with power sourced from run-of-river, large hydro, solar, and geothermal.

The power company is targeting to grow its portfolio to 4,600 megawatts (MW) of sustainably sourced energy by 2030. To date, the power company said it owns, together with its partners, a total net sellable capacity of 1,248 MW. — A.E.O. Jose