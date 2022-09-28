PETROGREEN Energy Corp. said on Tuesday that its 27-megawatt direct current (MWdc) Dagohoy solar power project in Bohol is expected to start operations by 2024.

The solar plant, a renewable energy project between the Department of Energy and PetroGreen, is expected to generate about 36-gigawatt hours of electricity per year, which is enough to power around 15,000 households.

Maria Victoria M. Olivar, PetroGreen assistant vice-president for operations, said in a media release that the company is presently completing the necessary pre-development permits.

She thanked Bohol’s provincial government “for the encouraging support to investors” such as PetroGreen.

The Dagohoy project is located on a 22-hectare site and will use 61,200 solar panels.

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado said the project is aligned with the province’s vision of “Green Bohol.”

“One of our priorities is a stable, reliable, and affordable power supply, which is key to making Bohol more attractive for investors, sustaining a lively tourism industry, and ensuring the [province’s] continuous economic growth,” he said.

PetroGreen is the renewable energy arm of Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp.

PetroGreen also holds interest in the 32-MW Maibarara geothermal power project in Batangas, the 36-MW Nabas-1 wind power plant in Aklan, and the 70-MWdc Tarlac solar power project in Tarlac.

On Tuesday, PetroEnergy shares closed 3.06% lower to finish at P4.75 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose