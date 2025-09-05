METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC) has appointed former Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL) chief Gilbert Gabriel F. Santa Maria as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC).

In a media release on Thursday, Pangilinan-led MPIC said Mr. Santa Maria assumed the post on Sept. 1, replacing Jose Ma. K. Lim, who earlier served as interim president “to help stabilize MPTC’s leadership.”

Mr. Lim will continue to serve as a director of MPIC, MPTC, and their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Mr. Santa Maria was president and chief operating officer of PAL from 2019 to 2022, during which he guided the flag carrier through its Chapter 11 restructuring at the height of the pandemic.

“As president and CEO, (Mr.) Santa Maria will lead MPTC’s strategic growth while strengthening its customer-centric approach to serve millions of motorists and the commuting public across its tollway network,” MPIC said.

“He will help optimize the company’s operations while steering its continued expansion of toll road businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam,” it added.

MPTC also announced key leadership changes in its units. Luis S. Reñon has been appointed president and general manager of NLEX Corp.; Metro Pacific Water’s Andrew B. Pangilinan will concurrently serve as president and general manager of MPT South Management Corp., which operates Cavitex and Calax; while Marisa Conde, MPIC vice-president for technical finance, was named officer-in-charge and interim chief finance officer of MPTC.

MPTC, the country’s largest toll road developer and operator, manages major expressways including the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), and the NLEX Connector Road.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

