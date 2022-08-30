GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Monday that it rolled out a total of 933 sites for its fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology in the first half of the year.

“Globe’s 5G network outdoor coverage has reached nearly 97% of the National Capital Region and 86% of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

5G technology offers lower latency, higher bandwidth, and more reliable internet connections than 4G.

As of the end of June, about 2.7 million devices were connected to Globe’s 5G network, it noted.

“Globe is also accelerating its 5G roaming rollout to more countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to bring seamless and world-class connectivity experience to travelers and overseas Filipino workers.”

Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity Corp. said it had achieved its 12-million-subscriber target.

The third telco player “attained its 12 million subscriber base as of Aug. 26, 2022,” DITO said in a statement.

The company attributed its subscriber growth to the speed of its network rollout.

“With more than 5,500 cellular towers built, DITO Telecommunity has increased its coverage to over 600 cities and municipalities and has effectively breached its 70% population coverage target,” it said.

DITO is also developing its 5G network. “Since we started our roll-out in 2019, we have been developing our 5G network,” DITO Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo D. Santiago said.

At the same time, the company reported that its 5G Home Wifi continues to attract a growing number of users.

“As of August 2022, the service has expanded to over 600 municipalities and cities in the greater Metro Manila area, providing speeds of up to 500 Mbps,” it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin