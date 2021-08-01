The Chery Tiggo Crossovers won their second straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Sunday, defeating the Petro Gazz Angels in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Jaja Santiago led the way for Chery Tiggo as the Crossovers bucked a slow start in the third set and made a spirited attack late to complete the shutout win.

It was the fifth victory in seven games for the currently third-running Crossovers, who also secured a playoff for a semifinal berth in the process.

Ms. Santiago tallied 20 points, 16 off kills, three from blocks and one ace.

Her sister, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, added 12 points while Mylene Paat and Maika Ortiz had nine and seven points each for Chery Tiggo.

“We have some challenges along the way but we were still able to work on them,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez after their win.

For Petro Gazz, it was Ria Meneses who top-scored with 11 points, followed by Ces Molina and Myla Pablo with nine points apiece.

The loss stopped a three-game winning streak for the Angels, who now sport a 4-2 card.

Chery Tiggo takes on Black Mamba Army on Wednesday before closing out its elimination campaign against Choco Mucho on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Petro Gazz, for its part, returns to action against the Bali Pure Water Defenders on Tuesday at 3 p.m. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo