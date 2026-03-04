Filipiniana dress code memo boosts Sassy’s Creation sales

1 of 2

SASSY’S CREATION, a Philippine startup, has experienced a surge in demand for its Filipiniana tops since a 2024 Civil Service Commission memo that requires government employees to wear Filipiniana-inspired attire on Mondays.

“It was a good thing for us local MSMEs because it’s hard to market piña tops,” Joy L. Rapsing, owner of Sassy’s Creation, told BusinessWorld in Filipino. “Back then, it was only for special occasions, but now that the government mandated showcasing cultural heritage, it really helped us.”

The brand’s sales have more than doubled because of the dress code. “The only downside is the competition from online shops offering low-quality materials,” Ms. Rapsing added.

Sassy’s Creation uses indigenous handloom fabrics such as pineapple, jusi and cocoon for its tops, while upcycled scrap fabrics are transformed into boleros as part of its sustainable fashion advocacy.

Each piece, priced at P3,500 and above, is crafted by stay-at-home women, local weavers and 10 prisoners from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Antipolo City.

“We support cooperative communities,” Ms. Rapsing said. “We source many of our materials directly from manufacturers and ensure fair practices in workers’ salaries.”

The handcrafted textile used in these garments is also seeing growing international demand. The US accounted for 49% of Philippine textile exports last year, according to DHL Express.

The Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines expects exports of garments, textiles and apparel to grow 2-5% this year from a projected $1 billion in 2025. — Almira Louise S. Martinez