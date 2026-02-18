By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

THE Department of Education (DepEd) aims to implement a proposed shift to a trimester system by school year (SY) 2026-2027, following consultations with education stakeholders.

“If ever this will be implemented by June, we need ample time for teacher training and orientation,” DepEd Assistant Secretary Jerome T. Buenviaje told BusinessWorld in an interview on Wednesday. He said consultations are expected to conclude before the end of the school year.

Under the proposal, the first trimester will run from June to September, the second from September to December, and the third from January to March. Each term will include an opening block, an instructional block and an enrichment block.

The opening block, or the first week of classes, will focus on orientation and assessments. Formal instruction will run for 55 days, from the second to the 11th week. A two-week enrichment block will follow, covering the department’s Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning program and in-service training for teachers.

Mr. Buenviaje said the trimester system allows about 60 instructional days per term, compared with 40 to 45 days under the quarterly setup. The added buffer is meant to address class disruptions and ensure lessons are completed.

Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) showed that out of an average 191 class days per year, about 42 are lost to suspensions, alongside more than 150 legislated school activities.

Philippine Business for Education Chairman Ramon R. Del Rosario said the shorter gaps between terms could pose challenges for struggling students. “There’s no gap,” he said, noting that catch-up work would have to be integrated into the next term’s workload.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers Chairperson Ruby Bernardo raised concerns about teacher workload and readiness, citing possible adjustments in competencies, report cards and assessment systems.

DepEd said the proposed calendar could raise the number of school days to 201.

Separately, DepEd aims to address part of its 165,000 classroom backlog by building 106,000 classrooms through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) School Infrastructure Project.

DepEd Undersecretary Ronald U. Mendoza said the agency seeks to narrow the deficit within five years. PPP classrooms can be completed in one to two years, compared with up to seven years under traditional procurement.

The new PPP school infrastructure phases, covering multiple regions nationwide, are scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2031.