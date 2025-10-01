Linya-Linya turns humor into political statement and sales

By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

CLOTHING and content brand Linya-Linya is expanding its reach while tapping into Filipinos’ political and social sentiments through its shirts and online content.

“If you notice our shirts, they also express the same disgust, and people want to express that feeling,” Ali T. Sangalang, co-founder of Linya-Linya, said in an interview. “There are people who want to express their feelings but cannot do so. So, through our shirts, they create a starting point for conversations.”

The brand began in 2012 on Tumblr, where Mr. Sangalang posted memes about everyday Filipino life.

“I was the class clown from grade school to high school,” he said. “I was really fond of idioms, comedy and humor, until I learned how to write poetry and literature in college.”

In 2015, he started printing comedic artwork and catchphrases on shirts with the help of NGO Yabang Pinoy, encouraging Filipinos to “wear the words they cannot speak.”

“Filipinos don’t just laugh, they’re also angry, sad, or alone,” Mr. Sangalang said. “It’s like we became more empathetic. We also feel what our audience is experiencing, so that’s why our tagline is ‘Gets ka namin’ (We understand you).”

Filipinos’ wit and humor play a role in how they process challenges, according to We Thrive Consultancy and Wellbeing Services, Inc.

“It is common for Filipino citizens to turn a trending social issue into memes to lighten the mood or make the problem easier to take,” it said on its website.

Mr. Sangalang cited the Sept. 21 rallies in Luneta and EDSA, where protesters carried funny placards to express frustration about corruption in multibillion-peso government flood control projects.

“They’re using humor to express their disgust, but that doesn’t mean that when they’re laughing, they’re happy,” he said. “Instead of just saying bad words, we’re saying it creatively.”

Mr. Sangalang said blending humor with political expression helps strengthen community and business.

“I’m more confident that Filipinos are smart and we all share the same feeling,” he said. “We know the risks and we’re affected by it, but why would you keep quiet? If you keep quiet, it means you’re OK with what’s happening.”

He added that small businesses remain among the most affected by the country’s political climate.

Linya-Linya now has more than 900,000 followers across social media platforms and aims to reach a million by the end of the year.