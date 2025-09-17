By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

BULACAN-BASED startup Ako Packaging is producing 100% compostable plastic bags made from cassava starch, offering local businesses an alternative to conventional plastics that take centuries to decompose.

“The cassava bags actually melt in hot water, and they’re fully compostable,” Nikki L. Sevilla, Ako Packaging chief executive officer and co-founder, said in an interview. “They can be eaten by microorganisms, so they are a direct replacement for plastic packaging.”

Unlike traditional plastic bags that may take 20 to 500 years to degrade, Ako Packaging’s products can break down in about 180 days and may be disposed of with food waste. The bags are made from biomaterials, combining cassava resin with plant-based additives to balance biodegradability and durability.

“So, it can be used for food crops or ornamental crops. That’s the benefit of using compostable packaging,” Ms. Sevilla said.

Plastic pollution has been a longstanding environmental challenge in the Philippines, contributing to risks such as wildlife harm and flooding. Greenpeace Philippines said in July that waste clogging waterways worsened recent flooding, urging the government to curb plastic production.

The Philippines produces about 2.15 million tons of plastic waste annually, with about 35% ending up in the environment or landfills, according to a 2023 report by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Ms. Sevilla said that given the scale of the problem, alternatives such as bioplastics should be explored more seriously. With the country’s worsening plastic waste problem, something must be done, and one option is to explore better alternatives, she said.

Ako Packaging’s cassava bags have been adopted by several micro, small and medium enterprises. The company is now seeking partnerships to scale up production into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of bags each month.

The startup is also continuing research to improve its cassava-based bags, which have limitations, such as unsuitability for wet items.

Ms. Sevilla said she hopes more innovators in the bioplastic space would emerge to boost competition and make sustainable packaging more affordable.