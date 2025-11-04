One death and thousands of evacuees were reported as Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, continues to batter large parts of the Visayas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The reported death was a barangay tanod (barangay public safety officer) from Barangay Danao in Panglao, Bohol, who was struck by a falling coconut tree while trying to cut it down for safety. The incident was confirmed by Diego A. Mariano, deputy spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the operating arm of the NDRRMC.

Meanwhile, more than 75,000 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in anticipation of the effects of typhoon Kalmaegi, NDRRMC said in a 6:00 a.m. situational report.

The evacuees were mainly from Regions VI, VII, VIII, MIMAROPA, and CARAGA.

The typhoon, which made its first landfall over Silago, Southern Leyte, has already affected nearly 60,000 individuals, or more than 17,000 families, the report also said.

Of the affected individuals, about 32,000 are being served inside 362 evacuation centers, while more than 10,600 are being assisted outside.

To provide relief, the NDRRMC report said that more than P6 million worth of food and non-food items have been distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and various local government units.

The NDRRMC has not confirmed any estimated cost of damage to both agriculture and infrastructure. — Edg Adrian A. Eva