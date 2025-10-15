DITO Telecommunity Corp. on Wednesday unveiled its new business unit, BizBayan, which focuses on serving local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through dedicated internet plans and various initiatives.

“We are unveiling a new enterprise brand conceived to meet the dynamic and evolving demands of all Filipino MSMEs,” Eric R. Alberto, DITO’s chief executive officer (CEO), said during the launch event.

“(It is) a strategic endeavor to equip every Filipino entrepreneur with the right tools, vital connectivity,” Mr. Alberto said.

Under BizBayan, DITO launched its ‘Konektado Negosyo Bundle,’ its introductory MSME-dedicated internet plan starting at P1,150 per month, offering unlimited 5G wireless connectivity of up to 100 Mbps and an indoor CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) unit.

For businesses with greater connectivity needs, there is also a 500 Mbps option priced at P1,650 per month, which comes with an outdoor CCTV unit.

DITO BizBayan head Gabriel Marco “Gabby” R. Cui told BusinessWorld that the company has several plans in the pipeline for MSMEs, including the development of a dedicated point-of-sale (POS) system, training programs in partnership with the Trade Department, and other products aimed at promoting digital connectivity.

The launch of BizBayan recognizes the invaluable contribution of MSMEs to the country’s economy, Mr. Alberto said, noting that they account for 99% of the one million registered enterprises and provide 67% of total employment.

“Yet despite their critical role, many MSMEs sadly remain underserved. And under-equipped by limited access to affordable, scalable, and relevant digital tools and solutions,” Mr. Alberto said.

To further support the enhanced wireless connectivity of MSMEs, Mr. Alberto said the company plans to expand its more than 7,000 existing cell sites nationwide within the next three years.

He did not mention the exact number of additional sites but said the expansion will focus on highly populated areas.

DITO said it has already achieved 86% population coverage nationwide and is currently serving more than 15 million subscribers. — Edg Adrian A. Eva