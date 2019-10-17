BARMM holds consultations for 3-year investment priorities plan

AGRICULTURE AND fisheries remain the priority sectors for investments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as it goes through the transition period until 2022. BARMM Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Abu Amri Taddik, in a statement from the regional government, said they want to tap the region’s “vast lands and rich water resources” as they plan for attracting more businesses. The BARMM Regional Board of Investments (RBOI) is holding a series of public consultations for the 2020–2022 investment priorities plan (IPP). The first was held in Cotabato City, another in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, and the third is scheduled in Iligan City on Oct. 22. RBOI Chairman Ishak V. Mastura said the IPP would list of economic activities that will serve as basis for granting of incentives to investors. The “IPP aspires to promote investments in preferred activities and sectors that will have direct and positive impact on the lives of the Bangsamoro people and sustain peace,” the regional government said.