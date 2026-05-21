Dining In/Out (05/21/26)

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The Pen holds 4-hands dinner at Old Manila

IN CELEBRATION of its 50th anniversary, The Peninsula Manila presents a two-night culinary collaboration at Old Manila, where Peninsula Manila’s Executive Chef Rémy Carmignani welcomes Senior Chef de Cuisine Yohan Da Costa of The Peninsula Tokyo’s Peter for an exclusive four-hands dinner on May 22 and 23, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Bringing together two French chefs shaped by distinct geographies, the collaboration reflects a shared philosophy rooted in technique, seasonality, and a deep respect for ingredients. Mr. Carmignani continues to refine Old Manila’s French-inspired culinary identity through expressive cooking grounded in premium local sourcing, while Mr. Da Costa’s Modern French cuisine at Peter has earned acclaim for its elegant interplay between classical French technique and the precision and sensibility of Japanese ingredients. Created exclusively for Manila, the multi-course menu is a dialogue between the two chefs’ culinary perspectives, with courses alternating between Old Manila and Peter. Highlights include Mr. Carmignani’s L’Asperge Blanche, featuring seasonal white asparagus from France with osmanthus, pomelo, hollandaise, and Oscietra caviar, alongside Mr. Da Costa’s L’Œuf de Poule, a poached chicken egg with seasonal truffle, mushroom duxelles, yellow wine sauce, and kinome. Other signatures include a bouillabaisse of Atlantic turbot, Hokkaido scallop, and octopus from Old Manila, and roasted Japanese beef with white asparagus, carrot mousseline, yuzu-kosho, and beef jus from Peter. The multi-course dinner is priced at P8,200++. With limited seating available for just two nights, reservations can be made through 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations), and via e-mail at diningpmn@peninsula.com.

Raffles, La Prairie collaborate for afternoon tea

RAFFLES MAKATI presents a partnership with La Prairie, bringing together two renowned brands in hospitality and skincare through a celebration that is ongoing until July 15. Guests can experience a special La Prairie Afternoon Tea at the Writers Bar, which is served daily from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and priced at P3,200++ for two persons. This limited-time offering presents a selection of sweet and savory creations inspired by La Prairie’s White Caviar collection. Highlights include Salmon Gravlax and Caviar, Truffle Foie Gras and Smoked Eel, Strawberry Tiramisu Caviar, and the Tropical Exotic Mango Passion, accompanied by the special Luminous Pearl cocktail and the zero-proof Ivory Cloud. Guests are encouraged to reserve their tables in advance. For table reservations at the Writers Bar, contact 8555-9840 or e-mail dining.makati@raffles.co.

Siesta Horchata opens new BF branch, new concept

SIESTA, the brand that redefined the local horchata scene, officially returns to its roots in the South with a dual-impact expansion: the opening of its newest branch in BF Homes, Parañaque, and the unveiling of its premier concept space, Ola by Siesta, at Alabang West Parade. This two-pronged launch marks a milestone for the brand, bringing Siesta back to the community where it all began while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of the café experience. The BF Homes branch is designed as a community-focused hub that celebrates the neighborhood siesta culture, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Meanwhile, Ola by Siesta at Alabang West Parade serves as the brand’s new concept space, the centerpiece of which is the Horchata Tasting Flight. By day, Ola operates as a café with an evolving menu, then transforms into an intimate tasting-menu experience on weekend evenings. Available from Fridays to Sundays, starting at 6 p.m., the Horchata Tasting Flight features five drinks paired with a signature dessert. Each tasting flight is limited to a few guests per session. For updates, events, and exclusive drops, follow @SiestaHorchata and @OlabySiesta on Instagram.

Mactan Newtown holds Mango fest

THE MACTAN NEWTOWN will open the week-long Cebu Mangoes Festival 2026: A Sweet Journey on May 22, 6 p.m., at The Mactan Newtown Road 4 Event Grounds. Done in partnership with the Department of Tourism and the Lapu-Lapu City local government, the festival celebrates the heritage, culture, and flavor of Cebu’s prized mangoes through a festive lineup of activities, culinary experiences, and community-centered events, anchored by a 50-meter Mango Graham spectacle. One of the highlights of the festival is The Great Mango Harvest on May 24. Guests can take part in the activity by spending a minimum of P2,000 at any participating establishment in The Mactan Newtown. Single or accumulated receipts dated May 4 to 22, may be submitted at the Mangoes Festival Promo Booth. Qualified participants will have the chance to “harvest” fresh mangoes, and bring home all mangoes successfully picked within the allotted time. There will be a Culinary Showdown on May 28, featuring five schools and universities in Cebu. There will also be a Pawty Run on May 23, Cebu Mangoes Festival Queen competition on May 24, Mango Tree Planting on May 27, and the Spicy Dried Mango Eating Battle on May 29. The Cebu Mangoes Food Festival, running until May 31, will feature mango-inspired dishes, desserts, beverages, and local specialties for guests to enjoy.

Chagee marks International Tea Day

CHAGEE celebrates International Tea Day on May 21 with a new jasmine oolong tea, and a series of experiences designed to bring people closer to tea culture. The BO·YA Jasmine Tieguanyin Tea series is the newest addition to Chagee’s BO·YA Jasmine series. The series is made up of BO·YA Jasmine Tieguanyin Milk Tea and BO·YA Jasmine Tieguanyin Brewed Tea. Alongside the new drink, Chagee has designed a small collection of tea-inspired merchandise for the season, including a Tea-Scented Charm, a Tea Icons Keychain, and the Tea Roots Tumbler. Selected merchandise will be available bundled with BO·YA Family drinks in-store during the launch period. Chagee will also be releasing a special publication dedicated to the culture and heritage of tea, available at select stores starting May 21. A Sip and Learn Tea Workshop will be held at SM North EDSA on May 21, and at Robinsons Galleria on June 6. On International Tea Day itself, at 3 p.m., the first 100 customers at every Chagee Philippines store can claim a complimentary Regular BO·YA Jasmine Tieguanyin Milk Tea.

Authentic flavors at Tiong Bahru

TIONG BAHRU Singapore Flavours introduces Filipino diners to flavors that go beyond the familiar. While its Hainanese Chicken Rice remains a well-loved staple on the menu, the restaurant also highlights specialties that reflect the variety of Singapore’s culinary heritage. The tagline, “Taste Singapore, One Dish at a Time” comes to life through both longtime favorites and underrated gems including Laksa, a rich noodle soup with a creamy coconut-based broth topped with prawns and fish cake; Bak Kut Teh, a pork rib soup features a peppery broth; Fish Curry, inspired by the country’s diverse food traditions; and classic desserts like Chendol which combines shaved ice, coconut milk, pandan jelly, and sweet ingredients, and the colorful Ice Kachang, a mix of textures and flavors topped with finely shaved ice and syrup. Both desserts are available at selected branches, including Robinsons Antipolo, Greenhills Mall in San Juan, TriNoma in Quezon City, UP Town Center in Katipunan, Landmark by the Bay, and Leviste Makati.

Bonchon collaborates with Linya-Linya

KOREAN Fried Chicken brand Bonchon goes beyond the usual K-food dining experience with its limited-edition collection with Linya-Linya. The Bonchon x Linya-Linya collection features a graphic shirt and tote bag that plays with the common Filipino pun: “ANNYEONGHASEYO, ANO’NG SA’YO?” a mashup of the Korean greeting annyeonghaseyo (“hello”) and the classic Filipino line that starts almost every barkada food order: “Ano’ng sa’yo?” These limited-edition items include illustrations of Bonchon favorites such as Korean fried chicken and Ultimate Bibimbowl. The shirt is priced at P799, while the tote bag retails for P650. They are available at the following Bonchon branches: Valero One Center, Makati; Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong; Eastwood, Quezon City; UP Town Center, Quezon City; Market! Market!, Taguig; and SM Mall of Asia, Pasay. The tote and tee are also available online at delivery.bonchon.com.ph through the select branches.

Jollibee launches Jolly Puzzle Adventures Kids Meal

JOLLIBEE introduces the “Jolly Puzzle Adventures,” its latest Kids Meal offering. Available until June 30, the new Kids Meal promotion is offered across all major channels including dine-in, takeout, drive-through, delivery, and big order service. Each Kids Meal purchase of select items such as Yumburger, Burger Steak, Jolly Spaghetti, four-piece Chicken Nuggets, or one-piece Chickenjoy comes with one Jolly Puzzle Adventures toy set. The new collection introduces Jollibee’s first-ever phygital toys, which combine physical figurines, toy accessories, and puzzles with a digital feature. After completing the puzzle, children can scan the QR code using a mobile device to unlock an augmented reality experience that brings Jollibee and Friends and their worlds to life on screen. Each toy set features adventures that include Jollibee’s Dino Discovery, Hetty’s Butterfly Chase, Popo’s Speed Race, Yum’s Space Exploration, and Twirlie’s Deep Sea Quest.