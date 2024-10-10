Dining In/Out (10/10/24)

1 of 5

NWR partners with German brewery

NEWPORT WORLD RESORT (NWR) has once again partnered with German brewery Weihenstephan Brewery, as its official beverage partner for the celebration of Oktoberfest 2024 at The Ballroom, Hilton Manila, from Oct. 24 to 26. NWR promises an authentic taste of Bavarian tradition, featuring three award-winning beers from Weihenstephan Brewery: the Weihenstephaner Original Helles, the Hefeweissbier, and the Hefeweissbier Dunkel. Apart from showcasing the brewery’s expertise, the event will also feature a Bavarian feast of freshly baked pretzels, platters of pork bratwurst and frankfurters, along with an array of desserts. The Anton Showband from Austria will keep guests dancing throughout the evening. Oktoberfest tickets are priced at P5,400 net per person, with a discounted rate of P4,900 net per person for groups of 10 or more. All ticket holders can avail of an exclusive offer of an overnight stay at the Hilton Manila, inclusive of breakfast for two, at a special rate of P7,500 net per room, valid during the festival. Visit www.newportworldresorts.com/oktoberfest-2024 for details.

Eat Pizza opens 1st branch at SM North EDSA

SOUTH KOREA’s original 10-inch pizza chain Eat Pizza, is now in the Philippines, with its first branch opening at the 2nd Floor of SM North Edsa’s main mall. Eat Pizza serves fresh pizza in traditional and inventive Korean flavors, offered in a unique serving size. The pizzas are made with high-protein dough which is infused with extra virgin olive oil then topped with 100% natural mozzarella cheese and the freshest ingredients. These are crafted into a 10-inch-long rectangular pizza so every person who orders gets to select their preferred flavors. Eat Pizza opened its first store in South Korea in 2021 and has experienced rapid growth in the country, expanding to 120 stores. It has since opened in various Southeast Asian countries including Thailand and Singapore. The Philippine branch offers 10 pizza flavors, from classics like Aloha, Pepperoni, and Real Cheese to Korean inspired flavors like Bulgogi, Hot & Spicy Bulgogi, Samgyeopsal, Sweet Milk, Sweet Corn, and Sweet Potato. These can be paired with a choice of five baked sides including Tteokbokki with Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Corn Cheese, and Sweet Potato Corn Cheese. Traditional favorites like Spaghetti and Carbonara are also on the menu. Scottland Food Group Corp. is the distributor of Eat Pizza. For more information on Eat Pizza, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is back

THE Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to make a return from Oct. 23 to 27. Filipino foodies are welcome to join the five-day celebration, which will feature over 300 booths, live entertainment, and a spooky Halloween vibe — all set against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. For wine enthusiasts, the festival showcases selections from over 30 countries and regions, including new gins and whisky zones, Cantonese-inspired cocktails from Kinsman, tea-infused creations from Tell Camellia, and Hong Kong’s own N.I.P gin. Food enthusiasts can savor Michelin-starred dishes and Bib Gourmand-recommended eats in zones such as “Culinary Stars” and “Hotel Delicious,” as well as the three-Michelin-starred Forum Restaurant and award-winners like Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, Ăn Chơi, and Fisholic. On Oct. 26 and 27, visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes to earn tokens, while enjoying Halloween-themed performances and live music. Even after the festival, visitors can still explore over 40 steakhouses and hotpot spots during “Beef Up November,” or enjoy discounts from more than 200 restaurants for “Chill EAT.” More than 70 bars will also participate in the “Hong Kong Bar Show,” that will offer free or discounted drinks. For more details, go to https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/wine-dine-festival.

Pancake House opens new branch

PANCAKE HOUSE has announced the opening of its newest branch at SM Southmall, Las Piñas City. It has been officially welcoming guests since Sept. 20. It is located on the mall’s Upper Ground Level and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pancake House offers a wide range of comfort food options, from pancakes and waffles to savory favorites like spaghetti and Pan Chicken. For orders and inquiries, contact Pancake House SM Southmall at 0998-584-7367.

Mang Inasal brings back Ihaw Fest in October

MANG INASAL has announced the return of the Ihaw Fest in October where customers can enjoy a variety of freebies. For a third year, from Oct. 1 to 15, customers will enjoy a complimentary small Halo-Halo (a choice between the Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or the Crema de Leche Halo-Halo) with every purchase of two Chicken Inasal Value Meals. Then, from Oct. 16 to 31, Mang Inasal will offer its Fiesta Bundles, featuring a bilao of Chicken Inasal and/or Pork BBQ accompanied by Java Rice and drinks, serving up to six people, along with two complimentary Palabok solos. All offers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. For more details, visit http://www.manginasal.ph/ and https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/.