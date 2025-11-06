Dining In/Out (11/06/25)

1 of 6

Japanese beef at Okura

HOTEL OKURA MANILA at Newport World Resorts is gearing up for Saga: A Wagyu Tasting Journey. Set from Nov. 10 to 12 at Yawaragi Restaurant, the eight-hands dinner celebrates the quality of premium wagyu from Japan’s Saga Prefecture. The collaboration features four chefs: Executive Chef Minoru Takashima of Hotel Nikko Osaka, Japanese Executive Chef Keiichiro Fujino of Hotel Okura Manila, Specialty Sushi Chef Ikuma Sato of Yamazato, and Specialty Teppan Chef Katsuji Kato of Yamazato. Together, they present a tasting journey that highlights the delicate marbling, flavor, and depth that define Saga Wagyu, one of Japan’s finest beef varieties. Priced at P10,418.61 net per person, Saga: A Wagyu Tasting Journey offers limited seating for an intimate dining encounter. For reservations and inquiries, contact 0917-842-9067 or e-mail fb@hotelokuramanila.com.

Nespresso unveils holiday collection

NESPRESSO unveils the Magic in the Making collection for this year’s holiday season. This includes a limited-edition black coffee and two new flavored coffees, alongside the new Barista Mixologist Glasses and a selection of Nespresso favorites. It’s wrapped in vibrant packaging by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu, whose work draws inspiration from the coffee flower. The Festive Collection Espresso for Original and Festive Collection Double Espresso for Vertuo boast an Arabica blend of African coffees from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya. With an aromatic symphony of cereal and fruity notes, enhanced by delicate woody and caramel undertones, this coffee can be enjoyed on its own or as a Latte Macchiato. The Sweet Almond and Hibiscus flavored coffee captures the flavor of nutty almond, followed by a floral aftertaste of hibiscus. Then there is the Cinnamon and Candied Tamarind flavored coffee with notes of cinnamon spice and the flavor of tamarind. Nespresso’s also released its Advent Calendars, specially designed for exploring new coffees and rediscovering old favorites, available for both Original and Vertuo lovers. Each features a design by Thandiwe Muriu. The brand also introduces the new Barista Mixologist Glasses and adorns its classic Festive Coffee Mug with an embossing of Muriu’s coffee flower-inspired pattern. A complimentary Vertuo mug and Festive tote bag come with every purchase of 12 Vertuo coffee sleeves or 14 Original coffee sleeves. Additionally, there are boxes of chocolate squares in milk, dark, and milk chocolate with salted caramel flavors. Nespresso’s Festive Collection is now available for a limited time online at www.nespresso.ph, via the Nespresso mobile app, and at Nespresso boutiques in Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street, TriNoma, Podium, Mitsukoshi BGC, SM Mall of Asia, and Ayala Center Cebu, and at pop-up stores in Glorietta 3, Greenbelt 5, Alabang Town Center, Greenhills Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, and SM North EDSA.

Merienda at Araneta City’s World Kitchens

WORLD KITCHENS is now offering beloved merienda (afternoon snack time) favorites and a bit more with a new merienda menu. Sticky Sweet serves Mango Sticky Rice (soft, chewy rice with coconut cream and sweet mangoes) and Ube Champorado (enriched with coconut cream and cheese, and paired with gourmet tuyo). For a more leisurely meal, try the Afternoon Tea Set. It’s a three-tiered selection of savories, scones, and sweets: Bacon and Olive Financiers and Cheesy Spinach Tartines, British Scones with Chantilly cream and strawberry compote in the middle, and Carrot Cupcakes, Diamond Cookies, and Chocolate Petit Fours, best enjoyed with Janat tea or a cup of long black coffee. Meanwhile, over at Chef Jessie’s, the Special Halo-Halo is up for grabs, as well as the Pancit Palabok with Pan de Sal Filling. Prana’s Indian-inspired menu offers Afghani Murgh Tikka with Indian Masala Chai bringing together smoky, tender chicken and aromatic tea; the Vegetable Samosa and Chicken Tikka Tandoori Wrap is another choice. Dario Pizza & More serves up crowd favorites such as the Italian Sandwich with Parma ham, mozzarella, and crispy Parmesan cheese, and the Margherita Pizza (tomato, cheese, and basil). Shinshima’s Okonomiyaki, meanwhile, is a savory Japanese pancake that’s light, fluffy, and topped with bonito flakes. Discover the merienda menu at World Kitchens, Level 4, Gateway Mall 2. Learn more about World Kitchens at www.worldkitchens.com.ph.

McDonald’s launches Honey Mustard McSpicy

MCDONALD’S Philippines expands its McSpicy lineup with the launch of the Honey Mustard McSpicy, offering fans a new take on a classic. Instead of the creamy mayo in the original, this limited-time version is finished with a yellow honey mustard dressing, with spices that introduce a very mildly savory, zesty finish. The Honey Mustard McSpicy is a limited-time offering available in all McDonald’s restaurants across the country. Along with the original variant, it is available solo or as a meal with fries and a drink, via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

Nomikashi has first anniversary treat

NOMIKASHI, a Japanese-inspired soda brand has rolled out a buy-two-get-a-free-thermal-bag offer for its first anniversary. Their menu consists of drinks inspired by a trip to a local soda shop in Japan, including 650ml favorites like Berry Lit, Sweet Calamansi, Butter Toffee, Sakura Rose, and Watermelon. When customers buy any two 650ml drinks, they can bring home a thermal bag. This promo is only available for a limited time at Nomikashi SM Novaliches and Robinsons Metro East.

SaladStop!’s Wild Wild Chicken rides again

SALADSTOP’S Wild Wild Chicken bowl makes a comeback as a Daily Bowls by SaladStop! Exclusive. The Wild Wild Chicken bowl brings together grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, and grains, tied together with a creamy, savory sauce. Daily Bowls by SaladStop! is a premium healthy meal subscription platform. Subscribers can choose their favorite salads, wraps, and warm protein bowls — including exclusive creations like Wild Wild Chicken — for three-day or five-day deliveries straight to their doorstep. While Wild Wild Chicken’s limited in-store run ended on Oct. 20 it now lives on, but available only through saladstop.pickup.ph. Subscribers can enjoy it as their chosen Friday exclusive. Good Eats Specialists, Inc. (GESI) is the exclusive franchise holder of SaladStop! in the Philippines. Good Eats is a member of the SSI Group.