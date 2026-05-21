THE ASIALINK Group of Companies announced leadership changes for its two flagship entities, Asialink Finance Corp. (AFC) and Global Dominion Financing, Inc. (GDFI).

The transition is part of the efforts to strengthen alignment across the Asialink Group to “enhance operational synergies, and ensure that its organizational structure remains responsive to increasing scale and complexity, positioning the Group to more effectively capture emerging opportunities in the evolving financial services landscape…,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group has appointed former GDFI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patricia P. Palacios as new Asialink Group Deputy CEO.

“In this capacity, she will play a critical role in strengthening cross-functional collaboration, identifying growth opportunities, and advancing innovation initiatives that will further reinforce the group’s leadership in the financial services industry,” it said.

She will work with Asialink Group CEO Robert B. Jordan, Jr. and fellow Group Deputy CEO Eillen B. Mangubat.

Meanwhile, GDFI will now be led by its new President and CEO Samuel Z. Cariño, who held the same posts at AFC. Mr. Cariño was previously GDFI’s deputy chief operating officer for sales.

“The Board of Directors expresses full confidence in Mr. Cariño’s leadership, citing his extensive expertise in people development, data analysis, and sales and marketing across various nonbanking sectors,” it said. “With his proven track record, he is well-positioned to lead the company into its next phase of growth, strengthen operational capabilities, and drive innovation in an increasingly competitive financial services environment.”

Taking over his post at AFC is Ana Katrina C. Bañez, the company’s general manager for its Commercial and Consumer Loans (CCL) division in Visayas and Mindanao. Daisy D. Suba, general manager for the CCL Luzon division, will serve as Deputy CEO.

“These leadership transitions mark an important step in strengthening the Asialink Group as we continue to position the organization for sustained growth and long-term success. With a strong and capable leadership team in place, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation, enhance operational excellence, and further expand our impact in the financial services industry,” Mr. Jordan said. — AMCS