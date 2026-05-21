PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. said it plans to open six new hotels across key destinations in the Philippines within the next three years as part of its hospitality expansion program.

“Our goal is to have more than 20 hotels and about 9,000 hotel rooms when we reach our 40th year within the next three years,” Megaworld President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said the projects will add around 2,000 room keys to its portfolio and will be managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The new properties include ArcoVia Hotel at ArcoVia City in Pasig, Savoy Capital Town in Pampanga, The Hamptons Hotel in Laguna, Paragua Sands Hotel and Savoy Hotel Palawan in Palawan, and The Kingsford at The Upper East township in Bacolod.

Megaworld said Paragua Sands Hotel and Savoy Hotel Palawan will rise within the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown township in San Vicente, Palawan, and will contribute a combined 619 rooms.

The company also said the future ArcoVia Hotel in Pasig will be its tallest hotel development at 31 stories.

Savoy Capital Town, located within the 35.6-hectare Capital Town township in San Fernando, Pampanga, will offer 374 room keys and is targeted for turnover by August 2027.

The Kingsford condotel in Bacolod will have around 300 rooms and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 400 guests.

Megaworld said it recently launched Chancellor Hotel Boracay in Boracay Newcoast and is set to open Belmont Hotel Iloilo in the coming weeks.

“By 2029, Megaworld aims to grow its hotel portfolio to have 22 properties and about 9,000 hotel rooms,” the company said. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales